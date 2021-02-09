Allegiant Announces New Direct Flight Out of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Allegiant Airlines has announced a new vacation destination from the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

The airline says starting this summer they'll be flying direct flights to Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The area is located on the Gulf of Mexico in the Florida panhandle, west of Panama City and east of Mobile, Alabama.

The flights will begin on June 6th of this year.

The company is offering one-way direct fares on the new route as low as $79.

In a news release from the airline, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis is quoted as saying "Northwest Florida is a great place for those wanting to get away this summer".

The new route will operate twice weekly.

Allegiant Airlines also offers direct flights in and out of St. Cloud to Mesa, Arizona and Punta Gorda, Florida.

