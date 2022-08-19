Allegiant Airlines to Extend Flights Out of St. Cloud Airport

ST. CLOUD -- Allegiant Airlines is extending the weekly flights from St. Cloud to Mesa, Arizona and Punta Gorda, Florida this winter.

Starting in October and running through mid-February, there will be twice-weekly non-stop service to both destinations out of the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

In mid-February, the flights to Arizona increase to four times per week through March. Two weekly flights to Arizona resume in April through the month of May.

The Florida flights will generally run Thursdays and Sundays. The flights to Arizona will generally run on Wednesdays and Sundays until mid-February when Mondays and Fridays will be added.

Allegiant is reporting a very successful season out of St. Cloud last winter with the most passengers since 2018-2019, and the second most ever.

Allegiant has offered commercial air service at the St. Cloud Regional Airport since 2012.

