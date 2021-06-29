Allegiant Airlines Announces 3 New Direct Flights from MSP

MINNEAPOLIS -- Allegiant Airlines will begin flying in and out of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this fall.

The airline announced Tuesday 23 new nonstop routes for fall vacation and holiday travel including 10 routes to four new cities.

The new nonstop routes from MSP include Asheville, North Carolina beginning on October 7th with fares starting at $49, Punta Gorda, Florida starting on October 8th with fares starting at $49, and Palm Beach, Florida beginning on October 7th with fares starting at $49.

Right now the St. Cloud Regional Airport still has three flight options with Allegiant Airlines the direct flights to Destin, Florida are scheduled through August 15th on the airline's website, the direct flights to Mesa, Arizona are scheduled through February 12th, and the flights to Punta Gorda, Florida start up again on December 15th and run through February 13th.

