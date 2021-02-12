FORT MYERS, FLORIDA -- Last week the Minnesota Twins announced spring training games in Fort Myers Florida would be open for fans at a reduced capacity later this month.

Slightly more than 2,400 fans per game -- or 28 percent capacity -- will be allowed inside Hammond Stadium. Tickets will be sold in sets of two or four contiguous seats.

The Twins' first home game in Florida is on Sunday, February 28th. Their last home game in Florida is on Tuesday, March 30th.

Tourism officials in the area, including Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman say they are eager to welcome visitors from Minnesota who always provide a critical lift to the area economy.

We are allowing people to go out and take the precautions they feel are necessary as far as wearing masks and things like that. You can go eat in restaurants here. You can eat indoors, you can eat outdoors. If you go to the ballpark I understand major league baseball is implementing some protocols to distance people and keep them safe.

Hamman says they have already seen an influx of tourists this year, and case counts have consistently dropped, adding there are plenty of opportunities, including miles of open beaches, to find a spaced out, safe environment to enjoy.

If you're interested in watching the Twins play in person, direct flights on Allegiant Airlines are available between St. Cloud and Punta Gorda, Florida. The flights are flying twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays for the remainder of February, throughout March, and into early April.

It is only about 24 miles between Punta Gorda and Fort Myers, or about a half-hour drive.

The Minnesota News Network contributed to this story.

