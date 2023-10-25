Pinked Out Party Friday at CentraCare

Pinked Out Party Friday at CentraCare

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - CentraCare is hosting a free breast cancer awareness event this Friday.

Get our free mobile app

The “Pinked Out Party” is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. this Friday at the Coburn Healing Center in St. Cloud.

loading...

The event will feature games, music, free food, and information about the effect early detection can have on breast cancer.

The “Pinked Out Party” is also planned in Duluth and Minneapolis.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON