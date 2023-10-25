Pinked Out Party Friday at CentraCare

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - CentraCare is hosting a free breast cancer awareness event this Friday.

The “Pinked Out Party” is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. this Friday at the Coburn Healing Center in St. Cloud.

The event will feature games, music, free food, and information about the effect early detection can have on breast cancer.

The “Pinked Out Party” is also planned in Duluth and Minneapolis.

