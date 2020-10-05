Pierz Woman Taken to Hospital After Two Vehicle Crash

BUCKMAN -- A Pierz woman was hurt in a two vehicle crash near Buckman Sunday.

The incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of 260th Street and 93rd Street in Buckman Township.

The Morrison County sheriff's office says 24-year-old Alex Logli, of Garrison, was heading south on 260th Avenue when he stopped at the stop sign at the intersection.

Authorities says he proceeded through the intersection, but failed to yield to another driver heading east on 93rd street and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the second vehicle, 56-year-old Patricia Tax of Pierz, was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.