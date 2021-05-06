Petty Brothers Meats Offering Free Lunch To Service Men & Women

ANNANDALE -- Petty Brothers Meats in Annandale would like to say 'thank you' to service men and women in uniform by offering up a free lunch on Tuesday, May 11.

The lunch is open to anyone who is military, EMT, firefighter, police officer, etc.

They wrote, "Thank you for serving and protecting our community."

You'll need to show some form of proof that you work in one of the service fields. If you've got a work ID badge, that'll work!

It'll be served 'drive thru' style. You can pick up your lunch anytime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The meat market has had a huge response in regards to the free lunch on social media, gaining dozens of positive reactions from people throughout the Facebook community.

Aller Kat commented, "Thank you, Petty Brother’s, for doing this. What a great community to live in. You provide great service, and top-of-the-line flavor, this gives us even more reason to not process our meat anywhere else, and only buy your bacon (best ever)!"

Karla Schmidt wrote, "How very kind and thoughtful of you to do this! That's great!"

Kathy Grossinger said, "What a kind and thoughtful thing to do for such deserving people!"

Petty Brothers is a second generation owned butcher shop known for their 'old fashioned meat market experience' serving up all different varieties of beef, poultry, seafood and pork.

They're located at 320 Elm Street East in Annandale. If you have any questions you can call up Petty Brothers Meats at 320-274-5615.

Petty Brothers wants to say thank you to all of our servicemen and women in uniform who protect and serve our... Posted by Petty Brothers Meats Inc on Tuesday, May 4, 2021