PETA Creates Billboard Attacking the Juicy Lucy Burger

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has targeted its latest campaign at a Minnesota classic food, the Juicy Lucy burger.

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk released a statement saying:

The bond between a mother cow and her calf is so strong that both cry out for days after they’ve been callously separated to be used by the meat and dairy industries. PETA urges everyone to remember the cruelty that’s baked into these burgers and instead choose one of the delicious vegan options currently on the market.

The billboard itself reads, "Juicy Lucys tear families apart. Go vegan Minneapolis!" and depicts a mom and baby cow with a "tear" on the billboard between them.

The organization's billboard spreading this message is currently up in Minneapolis, on top of Ray J’s American Grill, which has a Juicy Lucy on its menu. The sign is also in close proximity to Blue Door Pub, Crooked Pint Ale House, Matt’s, and Peppers & Fries, who all serve up the iconic, cheese-stuffed burger.

According to PETA, each person who goes vegan saves the lives of nearly 200 animals a year. Switching to a plant-based diet also reduces their risk of developing heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. It also reduces a person's carbon footprint.

I end up having to eat a lot of plant-based meals when I go out, due to a dairy allergy. If I see the word "vegan" I know I won't have an allergic reaction to what I'm eating. But I'm also definitely not a vegan myself. I'm a meat eater at heart, but consider myself to be a "safety vegan" so I don't need to be stabbed with an EpiPen.

Most vegan options these days really aren't too bad. Even in the past five years, plant-based meat alternatives have really stepped up their game when it comes to texture and flavor. I ate a lot of really great local vegan options at the Minnesota State Fair this year. If you're willing to branch out and try something new, you might just be pleasantly surprised.

