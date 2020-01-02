Why someone would have the audacity to do this is beyond me.

Jodi Huisentruit was a TV anchor from Long Prairie and graduate of SCSU. While she was working in Mason City, Iowa she was abducted in the early morning hours of June 27th, 1995. Unfortunately a billboard created by the Find Jodi team to generate leads in this case located in Mason City, Iowa has been vandalized.

The board was spray painted with the name of a former Mason City police investigator, sometime in the past couple of days. The Find Jodi team blurred the name spray painted on the billboard on the photo they posted since they have no facts behind the claim. The words "machine shed" were also included.

The team contacted Mason City Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations and Reagan Outdoor Advertising about the incident, and Reagan Outdoor Advertising said the vandalized billboard would be taken down on January 3rd.

The four Find Jodi billboards were originally put up in 2018 on what would have been Jodi's 50th birthday. Reagan Outdoor Advertising let this one stay up 17 months at no charge, in hopes it would lead to some answers in this 25 year long investigation. Unfortunately now this billboard is beyond repair and needs to be taken down.

The premise of this billboard campaign was that someone knows something about this mysterious disappearance. If you have any information at all you are encouraged to contact the authorities.

Mason City Police Department

Phone: (641) 421-3636

Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI)

Phone: (515) 725-6010

Email: dciinfo@dps.state.ia.us

Contact the FindJodi.com team anonymously as well at this link: https://www.findjodi.com/contact-us/