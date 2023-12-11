Paynesville Woman Jailed, Charged With Assaulting Officers

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Paynesville woman is charged with five felonies and a misdemeanor after a domestic situation led to a struggle with police officers.

Twenty-eight-year-old Danielle Storkamp is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, one count of felony threats of violence, and one count of misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, an argument broke out between Storkamp and a male victim that led to the man being locked outside without proper winter clothing.

The man showed the officers videos of Storkamp allegedly coming at him with a "hammer stapler" and told them Storkamp came at him with a knife and threatened to kill him.

Court records show Storkamp locked herself in the house and would not let officers in.

Officers ultimately made entry and began to arrest Storkamp. Officers say Storkamp was combative, spit in an officer's face, and kicked the officer's face, jaw, and chest.

According to the charges officers used a spit hood, helmet, and stair chair to get Storkamp down the stairs and out of the house.

