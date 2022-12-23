Patricia ‘Pat’ David, 91, Foley

October 3, 1931 - December 22, 2022

attachment-Pat David loading...

Patricia David, age 91 of Foley, passed away December 22, 2022 at Country Manor in Sartell. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 29, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Rev. Mike Kellog will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:00 AM at the church on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Patricia 'Pat' Ann David was born October 3, 1931 in Blackduck, Minnesota to Michael and Signe (Larson) Haley. She graduated from Foley High School, class of 1949. She married William David on April 10, 1951 at St. John's Catholic Church, Foley. The couple lived and farmed all of their married life in Glendorado Township, Benton County. Pat drove school bus for the Foley School District for 23 years. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed playing cards and Bingo and making trips to the casino. She liked to read and watch game shows, but mostly enjoyed spending time with her large family and friends. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her children: Marie (Ron) Herbst, Foley; Lynn Gleason, Bowlus; Deb (Dan) Ranweiler, Clear Lake; Bill (Connie Anderson), Clear Lake; Amy (Marc Johnson) David, Watford City, ND, sister-in-law, Agnes Hoffman, Motley, 21 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William-2014 and sons, Robert and Dennis and brothers and sisters: Bud Haley, Del Duggan, Dori Ness, Joan Ferschweiler, Beat Hacken, Til Haley, Tom Haley, Barb Dudek, and Dick Haley. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.