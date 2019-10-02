Pathways 4 Youth Helping Homeless Young People [PODCAST]

Pathways 4 Youth Board Chair President Tim Wensman joined me on WJON today. Pathways 4 Youth began in 2018 and its goal is to help 16 to 24 year-olds overcome homelessness. Tim says approximately 100 youth experience homelessness in the St. Cloud area daily. Pathways 4 youth are open 2-6 p.m. weekdays and help with a meal, a place to clean up and job opportunities.

Pathways 4 Youth is holding a fundraising event October 12 across from Gilleland Chevrolet on Divsion Street from noon to 5 p.m. Pathways 4 Youth consists of just 2 full time staff but has many volunteers. Learn more about pathways4youthmn.org.