Pathways 4 Youth Helping Homeless Young People [PODCAST]

Pathways 4 Youth Board Chair President Tim Wensman joined me on WJON today.  Pathways 4 Youth began in 2018 and its goal is to help 16 to 24 year-olds overcome homelessness.  Tim says approximately 100 youth experience homelessness in the St. Cloud area daily.  Pathways 4 youth are open 2-6 p.m. weekdays and help with a meal, a place to clean up and job opportunities.

 

Pathways 4 Youth is holding a fundraising event October 12 across from Gilleland Chevrolet on Divsion Street from noon to 5 p.m.  Pathways 4 Youth consists of just 2 full time staff but has many volunteers.  Learn more about pathways4youthmn.org.

