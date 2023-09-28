Paramount Kicking Off Season Inside, Outside Theater

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Paramount Center for the Arts is kicking off its season Friday night in downtown St. Cloud.

The evening starts with a tent party on West St. Germain Street in front of the Paramount. From 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Wheelhouse Trio will be playing. It is free for anyone to go and listen to the music.

There will be food available for you to buy including Shepard's Pie, Meatloaf Sliders, and Mac and Cheese. The cost for the food is $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says the event moves inside for the Kings of Queen who take the stage at 8:00 p.m.

We're really excited to have this group coming in. Every year I go to a number of conferences where I'm scouting out new acts for the Paramount. I've had my eye on a Queen group for a while and I heard this one in New York last year. I thought they were perfect for what we wanted to do.

Boulka says tickets are still available for the concert. The cost for tickets to the Queen tribute are $46.50 each.

This is their largest fundraiser event of the year with the money going to support the Paramount's general operating fund which offers performances on stage, the visual arts, and community engagement programs.

