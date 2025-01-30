Painting Bought at Minnesota Yard Sale Could be a Van Gogh

New York, New York (WJON News) -- A group of experts believes that a painting purchased at a Minnesota yard sale several years ago may be the work of Vincent van Gogh.

According to Art-News.com, a panel of about 20 experts examined the painting, comparing it to other works by van Gogh and testing the canvas and paint.

They now believe that the painting was created between 1889 and 1890 while the famous artist was staying at a mental institution in France.

The painting was bought for approximately $50 at the yard sale, but the experts estimate its worth could be as much as $15 million.