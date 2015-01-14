P.S. From Aeropostale in Crossroads Mall Closes

ST. CLOUD - Another store in the Crossroads Mall has closed.

P.S. From Aeropostale closed their doors on Tuesday. The store sold boys and girls clothing like hoodies, t-shirts and jeans.

The main Aeropostale store in the mall is still open. According to the Associated Press, Aeropostale announced last year they would be closing 125 of the mall-based P.S. From Aeropostale stores to focus on online-sales.

Several stores have recently announced that they will be closing in the Crossroads Mall. Earlier this week, New York & Company announced it would be closing later this month. Last week Deb, The Limited and the Wet Seal also announced that they were closing.

In a statement to WJON, Darcy Eigen, the General Manager at the Crossroads Mall says:

"We never like to see a retailer close; but with a high demand by retailers for space in high performing malls, this gives us an opportunity to continue providing stellar retail and entertainment. A small number of retailers are currently dealing with events and decisions at their corporate offices that are unrelated to the conditions at the Crossroads Center."