Owatonna Man Sentenced for Having Unregistered Guns

MINNEAPOLIS -- An Owatonna man has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for having an unregistered gun.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office received information that 23-year-old Dayton Sauke was selling narcotics and manufacturing and dealing guns without a license.

Sauke used his Snapchat account to advertise privately made guns, or "ghost guns", which he described as "untraceable" and "throwaway murder pieces". Sauke also posted pictures of a short-barreled shotgun and made several threatening posts about killing law enforcement and politicians.

In January of 2021 two undercover agents from the ATF met with Sauke and bought from him a privately made gun.