Otsego Woman Killed in Head-On Crash

Wright County Sheriff

OTSEGO -- One person is dead and another is hurt after a head-on crash in Otsego Friday morning.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Brandon Pedrys of Elk River was eastbound on County Road 39 around 8:20 a.m. when he crossed over the center line, clipped a car's side-view mirror and then hit another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the second vehicle, 62-year-old Sharon Veiman of Anoka was killed.

A fourth vehicle then rear-ended Veiman's vehicle, injuring juvenile girl. She was brought to Mercy Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Officers booked Pedrys into the Wright County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation.

Filed Under: Fatal crash, wright county sheriff's office
Categories: State/Regional News
