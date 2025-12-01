OSAKIS (WJON News) -- A longtime Central Minnesota business will be expanding into a new experience for customers next year. Osakis General Store and Guns Galore owners Greg and Judi Anderson have sold the business to another pair of local business owners, Tab and Angie Hendricks.

The Hendricks own Resorters Marine and Tab Hendricks says come spring, they will break ground on a new building to bring both businesses together under one roof:

"So we'll be a one-stop shop, you can get anything from a fishing pole to a brand new boat at the new store, so that's kind of our ultimate goal there is to just kind of be something in Central Minnesota, like there is nothing else."

Hendricks says it's an honor that the Andersons picked them to buy the long-standing General Store.

What do the Andersons think of the planned combined store and their retirement?

The Andersons will stay on during the transition, and Judi Anderson says it is bittersweet to sell the business, but they are excited to be part of the new combined store:

"I kind of call it a match made in heaven because someone coming in let's say to buy a boat all of a sudden now sees oh I can get my fishing license, oh I can get bait, oh I can get my tackle or their coming in to buy a gun and they go oh they've got four wheelers here, they've got side by sides here so very much like the one stop shop."

Anderson says it will give people in rural Minnesota a one-of-a-kind facility. She says after owning the General Store for 40 years, the time was right to retire:

"After you've been in business for this long, your customers become your friends and we do a ton of sportsmen banquets and raffles and you just get to know these people so personally that, that's why we're glad that Tab isn't just gonna make us sit outside the door and scratch on the screens or anything like that (laughs)."

Anderson says they are a little sad to be retiring, but it will be great to watch the Hendrickses grow the store into the new combined business. Construction on the new building for the combined stores is expected to start this spring.

