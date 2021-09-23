Superintendent: Bomb Threat Closes Osakis Schools

OSAKIS -- A bomb threat has closed the school buildings in Osakis.

Superintendent Randy Bergquist says all pre-K through sixth-grade students were moved over to the Osakis Community Center and the seventh through 12th-grade students were taken to the Osakis Lutheran Church. He says school has been canceled for the remainder of the day and was asking parents to come pick up their children.

Local authorities were waiting on bomb detection dogs to be brought in from Minneapolis and Brainerd. Osakis police and fire officials have been checking all lockers.

He says no one will be allowed to go back into the school buildings to retrieve their personal belongings.

