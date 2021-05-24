Candace Cameron Bure of ‘Full House’ Visits Osakis Ice Cream Shop

The last person you expect to run into in the small town of Osakis is one of the biggest TV stars of the 90s. Candace Cameron Bure, famous for her role as DJ Tanner on Full House, was spotted at the Tip Top Dairy Bar in Osakis last weekend.

Kristie Schneider Kirckof shared the story on Facebook saying:

So the girls were pretty excited when they noticed this special person at the Tip Top tonight!!! How exciting!

The post garnered over 400 shares of people sharing their excitement for one of their favorite TV and movie stars visiting the quiet little town.

So what was Candace doing in the Alexandria lakes area? Turns out her son Maksim just graduated from NorthStar Christian Academy in Alexandria this week, where he was also on the hockey team. The school is a secondary school that aims to train students to "independently and critically think while providing them with the opportunity to embrace the Biblical worldview as true and as the foundation for learning."

And nothing says graduation quite like getting ice cream at Tip Top. The summertime favorite has been operating in the Osakis area since 1955, and is famous for its ice cream treats and classic menu items. It's just not summer in the Alexandria area without a stop at Tip Top Dairy Bar for a cool treat. Even famous celebrities know that.

Tip Top Dairy Bar is open every day in the summer from 11 am to 9 pm.

Abbey Minke