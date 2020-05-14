Organizers Will Try Again to Giveaway Free Frozen Pizzas

SAUK RAPIDS -- Organizers of a free pizza and water giveaway will try it again.

Back on May 1st Volta Logistics, Bernatello's Foods, Chippewa Spring Water, and the Midtown Business Center attempted to give away frozen pizzas, however, due to the overwhelming response the St. Cloud Police Department shut down the event just 45 minutes into it due to traffic jams on Division Street and 33rd Street.

They still have a lot of pizzas to giveaway so Friday (5/15) is May Day 2.0 at a new location. This time it will be at Granite City Speedway parking lot on Golden Spike Road in Sauk Rapids from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Complimentary Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza or Bellatoria Pizzas will be handed out along with Premium Water.

If you want to get yours you can drive up, wait in line, pop open your trunk and the pizza and water will be placed in your vehicle.