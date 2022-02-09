One Year Anniversary of Buffalo Clinic Shooting

BUFFALO -- People in Buffalo are wearing purple Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting at an Allina Health clinic.

Wright County authorities say Gregory Ulrich shot five workers at the Crossroads clinic on February 9th, 2021, killing 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay.

Ulrich is also accused of detonating several pipe bombs in the building.

His trial is scheduled to begin on May 16th.

The clinic and Buffalo Hospital were lit up in purple Tuesday night.

There will be a moment of silence at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday and a community event tonight at the Buffalo High School Performing Arts Center.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.