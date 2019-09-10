One Hurt, One Arrested for Domestic Assault in Motley

MOTLEY -- A suspected domestic assault in Motley sent one person to the hospital and another to jail.

The Morrison County Sheriff's department responded to a call from a Motley apartment complex Tuesday around 5 a.m. The caller reported a domestic assault involving a knife.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the suspect had left the scene on foot, running into a nearby wooded area.

Deputies searched and found the suspect, 50-year-old Michael Rogers of Motley, in a nearby field.

He was taken to the Morrison County Jail where he is being held on charges related to domestic assault, making terroristic threats, obstruction and property damage.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the Staples Hospital with unknown injuries.