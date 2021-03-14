One Dead, Four Injured When Car Strikes Tree and Splits in Two

WOODBURY, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities in Woodbury say one person was killed and four others were seriously injured when a car struck a tree and split in two.

Woodbury Public Safety officials say emergency personnel responded to 911 reports of a single-vehicle crash with several occupants around 11 p.m. Saturday.

One occupant of the 2015 Honda Accord was ejected upon impact with the tree and died at the scene.

Four others had to be extricated from the car and were transported to local hospitals, authorities said. Their conditions are not known.

