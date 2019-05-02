One Child Dies, Another Hurt After Fall From Apartment Window

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities say one child is dead and another is hospitalized in critical condition after falling from a window at a south Minneapolis apartment building.

Minneapolis police received a call about 2:20 p.m. Thursday reporting the incident at a building along the Midtown Greenway.

Police spokesman John Elder says the two children were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with "very critical injuries."

Police announced the death of one child in the late afternoon. Both children were under the age of 5.

Elder says he can't say whether the children fell onto a paved surface or onto one of the grassy areas along the Greenway margin.