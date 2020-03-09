On The Farm With Emily Wilmes: Today At 11:15 AM

HERE COME THE CHALLENGES

A major marker of winter’s exit is snowmelt. Most of central Minnesota has already lost its snow, but keep in mind that wet conditions caused by the snowmelt are still present. Spring will bring wet conditions with it, and wet conditions can lead to all sorts of problems for livestock.

Today, Emily Wilmess Extension Educator, Livestock, will be talking about the following topics at 11:15 am on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes:"

Healthy livestock environments

Livestock housing

Standing in water, mud and manure

Ventilation

Locations of buildings for livestock

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Contact Emily Wilmes, Extension Education, LIvestock at 320.265.6469 Ext. 3

3333 West Division St. Suite 10

St. Cloud MN 56301