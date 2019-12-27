On-Demand Bus Service Program Extended Into 2020

ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus has announced a pilot project offering curb-to-curb service in Sartell has been extended another year. The ConneX on-demand ride service has been extended to December 31st, 2020.

There are some reductions in service hours and an expanded service area beginning in February.

To see the new hours of operation and the service area map, visit ridemetrobus.com.

Officials say extending the service into 2020 will allow staff to gather information on hours, service area and fare structures.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app