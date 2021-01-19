Older Minnesotans Now Able to Sign Up for COVID Vaccine

UNDATED – A new pilot program will allow older Minnesotans to schedule their own appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The State of Minnesota Tuesday launched a website allowing Minnesotans ages 65 and older to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine shots at any of the state’s nine community vaccination pilot clinics – including one in St. Cloud.

Only older adults are able to schedule appointments for the vaccine right now. Teachers, school staff members and childcare workers will also be part of the pilot, but will be notified by their employers when they are eligible for a vaccine.

Officials say available appointments are limited, and there will be a more extensive network of vaccination clinics as the supply of vaccine increases in coming weeks and months.

The roster of available appointments for first and second doses of vaccine will be updated online every Tuesday at noon. Appointments are required in order to receive a shot; no walk-ins are allowed.

Minnesotans ages 65 and older can make an appointment by visiting mn.gov/vaccine, or by calling 1-833-431-2053. More information is available at COVID-19 Vaccinations.