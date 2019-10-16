Officials: Firework Caused Albertville Mall Explosion

ALBERTVILLE -- Officials say a commercial-grade firework is the likely cause of a reported explosion in a garbage can at the Albertville Outlet mall last week.

Deputies from the Wright County Sheriff's Office responded to report from the mall on Friday around 8:30 p.m. and identified a garbage can outside the Nike store that looked damaged. Evidence of a small explosion was also found inside the garbage can.

Witnesses reported seeing a flash and hearing a boom from the can. Authorities say there was some slight damage done to the outside of the building, but no one was hurt in the incident.

The investigation is still active, and if you have any information, you are asked to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 763-682-1162.