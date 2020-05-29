NYC Protest Over Minneapolis Man’s Death in Police Custody

NEW YORK (AP) -- Demonstrators chanting ``I can't breathe'' and ``Black lives matter'' took to Manhattan's streets to protest the death of a black Minnesota man who died after a police officer spent minutes kneeling on his neck.

The protesters, some wearing masks and some not, gathered at Union Square holding signs saying ``Police brutality and murder must stop,'' ``Stop killing our black and brown brothers and sisters'' and ``Rest in power, George Floyd.''

Police officers in masks stood opposite the demonstration, which took place despite state coronavirus regulations prohibiting the assembly of more than 10 people and requirements of 6 feet between people.