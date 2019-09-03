NWS Confirms 1 Tornado Touchdown from Labor Day Storm

UNDATED -- A strong line of thunderstorms moved southeast across west-central Minnesota, the Twin Cities metro, and west-central Wisconsin on Monday night.

The storms produced numerous wind damage reports and an EF-1 tornado west of the Twin Cities. The tornado was in Carver and Hennepin counties -- near Watertown -- just after 10:00 p.m. It had peak wind gusts of 90 miles an hour, was on the ground for about 3.5 miles, and was 200 yards wide.

Most of the downburst wind damage reports were from tree damage along the I-94 corridor.

No injuries have been reported from Monday night's storm.