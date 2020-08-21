Number of COVID-19 Hospitalizations, ICU Patients Down

ST. PAUL -- The number of COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital has dropped back down below 300 in the state. The Minnesota Department of Health says there are 296 people in the hospital today, that's down 13 from the day before. And, the number of people in the ICU statewide is down to 136, 12 fewer than the previous day, and the lowest number in nearly a month.

The state did record 835 new positive cases Thursday with 31 of them in Stearns County, 10 in Sherburne, and four in Benton.

Eight more deaths have been reported to the state bringing the death toll to 1,753 since the coronavirus pandemic began.