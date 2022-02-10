Northern Minnesota Under Winter Weather Advisory

BRAINERD -- The National Weather Service says areas around Brainerd and northward will be under a Winter Weather Advisory. For Crow Wing County, the advisory will go into effect at noon Thursday and will run until 4:00 a.m. on Friday.

Two to four inches of snow possible with winds as strong as 35 miles an hour can be expected.

A storm system will bring light snow, mixed with freezing drizzle late Thursday afternoon, and evening before changing to a mixture of light rain, mixed with freezing drizzle/light snow early Friday morning.

Friday will be partly cloudy with temperatures falling back to below normal on Saturday.

Sunday will rebound with highs back to near normal.