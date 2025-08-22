Community Mourns Loss Of Paynesville Man From Motorcycle Crash
VALLEY CITY, NORTH DAKOTA (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man was killed, and his passenger was hurt, in a motorcycle crash in North Dakota.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Wednesday at about 6:00 p.m. on Interstate 94 near Valley City.
Get our free mobile app
Sixty-six-year-old Dale Kuperus died in the crash. Thirty-nine-year-old Brittany Layne of Paynesville was taken to a local hospital.
The Patrol says they were traveling westbound on the interstate when the motorcycle left the road and went into the median.
Forrest City in Pictures
Gallery Credit: Jay Caldwell, Townsquare St. Cloud