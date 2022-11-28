North Dakota Man Charged After Incident with St. Cloud Police

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A North Dakota man faces several charges after an incident in St. Cloud on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the charging complaint, 49-year-old Leroy Schmidt of West Fargo approached a group of people in his vehicle and was making racial slurs and sexual comments to them.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 500 block of 5th Avenue North.

Police arrived on the scene and tried multiple times to make a traffic stop, but they say Schmidt would drive away.

Officers tried to box Schmidt's vehicle in, but records show he backed into a marked squad car and drove at a uniformed officer, nearly striking him before he was able to sidestep the vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

Officers gave chase and spun out the rear end of Schmidt's vehicle and boxed him in. Records show Schmidt continued to rev the engine and tried to flee. Officers broke the window, tased Schmidt, and pulled him from the vehicle.

Schmidt continued to fight officers who ultimately put him in a WRAP restraint device.

Police say Schmidt was acting erratically, so they brought him to the hospital for a chemical evaluation.

A woman inside Schmidt's vehicle admitted to officers that Schmidt occasionally used methamphetamine but believed he had not used it over the last few days.

Records show an open bottle of vodka was found inside the vehicle and a bag of White Thai Kratom powder was found under the driver's seat. The powder is considered a medicinal herb that can be an energy booster but also have side effects with larger doses.

Schmidt is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, fleeing police, and obstruction.

Court records show at least one officer was hurt in the incident.

The 10 Coolest Street Names in St. Cloud