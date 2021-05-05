Nonprofit Event Aims To Help Young Girls Have Successful Futures

ST. CLOUD -- A local organization aims to help high school girls of all backgrounds reach their full potential in the workforce.

The American Association of University Women - St. Cloud branch, is holding a two day event next month called Savvy Teens - Seminars for Career Success.

Linda MacLeod is the AAUW St. Cloud branch President. She says the seminar is about not only making girls aware of the job opportunities out there, but giving them the tools needed to succeed in these careers.

There is a whole array of careers women have been excluded from because they are considered men's jobs. I think there is such a need for employment for those types of jobs now. So through apprenticeship and trade schools, we want women to be aware of the opportunities if they have interest in wanting to work in those fields.

MacLeod says the event will cover everything from resumes, college applications, links to employment sites, trades and more.

She says this program is about helping young women succeed in their next phase of life.

I recently met a young woman and I ask her if she needed a college degree to get her job and she said no and that they were training her on the job and she went to school. I think there is a lot of opportunities and this can benefit the community and the economy if we tap into that talent.

Interested students can register through St. Cloud, Sauk-Rapids or Sartell community education or online.

The event costs $10 and takes place June 7th and 8th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Park Event Center in Waite Park.

Savvy Teens is the Saint Cloud AAUW Branch’s third community service initiative aimed at helping young women establish themselves as tomorrow’s leaders in their communities and the fields of their choice.