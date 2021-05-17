Nonprofit Holding Virtual Event on Advance Care Planning

ST. CLOUD -- A nonprofit organization is holding a virtual event later this week about the importance of advance care planning.

Light the Legacy has been around since 2009 and are dedicated in helping educate the community on the importance of improving end-of-life care.

The Lights, Learn Action: Top Ten event is an hour-long virtual presentation featuring a wide variety of activities, all focused on advance care planning and why having a health care directive is so important.

The event is free and will be held via zoom Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.