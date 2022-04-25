NOAA Releases its Summer Temperature, Precipitation Outlook

UNDATED -- Our spring weather in Minnesota has been cold, wet and gloomy, but will that continue into the summer months?

The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is about 60 degrees. We are not expected to be above that mark this whole week.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its weather outlook for the summer months of June, July and August.

NOAA NOAA loading...

They are predicting that we are in for a steamy summer with temperatures trending above normal all across the country, including here in Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

And, after having a severe drought in the upper Midwest last year, we are expecting a drier than normal summer again, especially in the central U.S. and the northern part of the country.

The snow we had over the winter months, along with our wet spring, has helped pull pretty much the entire state out of a drought at this point.

Assistant State Climatologist Pete Boulay says 2013, 2014 and 2018 all had spring cold spells and warm summer months:

Like 2018 we had a very cold April and then followed by a very warm May. In fact, we had 100 degrees at many locations, upper 90s and lows 100s, in central and southern Minnesota on Memorial Day. So it can be really warm after a cold spring.

He says the spring rains have helped the levels on some drought-stricken lakes.

NOAA NOAA loading...