No Snow on Thanksgiving About 50/50 in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There's no snow on the ground in St. Cloud this year for Thanksgiving, which happens about half the time.

The National Weather Service says there has been no snow on the ground or new snow falling on 36 of the past 68 Thanksgiving Days.

Ten times there has been no snow on the ground but it did snow on the holiday.

There have been 14 Thanksgiving Days with one to three inches of snow on the ground.

And, eight times we traveled over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house with more than three inches of snow on the ground.

The record for the most snow on the ground on Thanksgiving day was 7.3 inches in 1983.

St. Cloud has recorded no snow in the month of November. We did have 2.5 inches of snow in October, but that has all melted. We average 5.6 inches of snow by this date here in St. Cloud

As for today, bundle up if you’re heading out. Today will contain a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 20s with wind chills ranging in the single digits to mid-teens.

Tonight will be even colder with lows in the lower teens.

