No Serious Injuries After Rural Todd County Crash

LITTLE SAUK TOWNSHIP — Three people received non life-threatening injuries after a crash in rural Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 71 and Todd County Road 6 in Little Sauk Township on Wednesday, July 24 shortly before 2 p.m.

A KIA Optima driven by 23-year-old Avery Amundson was westbound and crossing Highway 71 after stopping at the stop sign. The KIA was then struck by a 2016 Ford pickup, driven by 73-year-old Elmer Vavra.

Vavra, Amundson and her passenger, 29-year-old Bridgette Becker, all received non life-threatening injuries but were not reportedly taken to a hospital.

None of the involved persons' home cities were listed on the report, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.