Night Out in Downtown St. Cloud to be Auctioned Off for Charity

ST. CLOUD -- Later this month you'll be able to bid on a unique dining experience for you and a friend.

Clare Richards is one of the dancers in this year's Dancing With Our Stars and for a fundraiser, she's offering up two of her male friends for a night on the town.

It will be dinner and drinks as well as fresh flowers and a live music experience. You'll be accompanied by two of our hosts, two of my friends Tony and Jacob.

Richards says Jacob Krippner and Tony Bork will accompany the winning bidder and their friend to dinner at Brick & Bourbon, cocktails at the Red Carpet Martini Lounge, flowers from Green Thumb Etc., and they'll have a surprise musical guest appearance.

Jake and Tony are the best. They are so nice. They are so down to help out and I think they care a lot about the cause as well. This is very low pressure no pressure, it's just meant to be a fun night out, certainly nothing more than that.

Bidding will take place on Wednesday, April 21st at Beaver Island Brewing Company and at the same time on the St. Cloud Rotaract Facebook page.

All of the money raised will go to Richard's charity that she is dancing for which is the Central Minnesota Child Advocacy Center.

Dancing With Our Stars will be held virtually this year on June 14th. The winning dancer gets an additional $15,000 for their charity with 60 percent of the judging based on money raised before the event and 40 percent of the judging based on the actual dances.

