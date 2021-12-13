‘Night Market’ Taking Over Downtown St. Cloud Saturday Dec. 18th

Downtown St. Cloud is the place to be on Saturday, December 18th. From 4-8 pm there will be plenty of Christmas cheer to go around during the St. Germain Night Market.

Join us for a festive evening downtown St. Cloud, for shopping, warmth and happiness! Enjoy window displays (vote for your favorites), warm beverages, food, and music! Each location will have something different to cater to your holiday spirit. Watch for specials on this event page.

This event is being put on by multiple businesses located in the area. Here are a few things going on during the event that has been mentioned on the Facebook discussion page:

The Studio: A Creative Collaborative Space: Hosting 6 vendors, including customized apparel, photography, fairy gardens, and fluid arts.

The Whit Gallery: Showcasing a wide variety of visual art, fine craft, jewelry, and live music.

Paramount Center for the Arts: Lorie Line concert at 3 pm, and a Nutcracker-themed window display. The gift gallery will also be open from 4 - 8 PM.

Mantra Salon and Spa: hosting Little Sister Bake Shoppe. They will also have a hot cocoa bar, cookies, and grab bags for every boutique purchase over $20.

For more information on the St. Germain Night Market and to stay up to date with announcements leading up to it, be sure to RSVP on Facebook.

