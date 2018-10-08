New Treatment will Help Cancer Patients Keep Their Hair

ST. CLOUD -- Coborn Cancer Center will soon be offering a new treatment that will help cancer patients keep their hair during chemotherapy.

A ground-breaking scalp cooling treatment call " Paxman Scalp Cooling System " will be offered to patients.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared the system for breast cancer patients early last year, and earlier this year the FDA expanded the clearance for use in all solid tumor cancer patients.

It works by reducing the temperature of the scalp by a few degrees immediately before, during and after the administration of chemotherapy.

Patients interested in the scalp cooling system should discuss it with their doctor. Scholarships for the treatment are available from CentraCare Health Foundation . Another option is " Hair To Stay ", a national non-profit.

CentraCare's Coborn Cancer Center joins the Mayo Clinic and Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls in offering this treatment.

The treatment will be offered to patients here in St. Cloud beginning next Monday.