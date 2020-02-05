New Top Senate Democrat Makes Public Debut at Capitol Forum

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- The new top Democrat in the Minnesota Senate says she's committed to making sure "that every voice has a place at the table" as she works to unify her caucus ahead of the 2020 legislative session and the November elections.

Senator Susan Kent, of suburban Woodbury, was named minority leader by her fellow Democrats on Saturday.

She overthrew Senator Tom Bakk, of Cook, a longtime political power from northern Minnesota's Iron Range.

Kent's appearance Wednesday at a forum for political leaders and journalists amounted to her public debut as minority leader after the bitter fight.