New Tech Is Exciting For School District [PODCAST]

The new Tech High School opened to students this week. St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. He said staff and students are excited about what the new school offers in the way of space, convenience and technology. Willie is happy that students and coaches don't need to leave campus for practices anymore because of the athletic facilities on campus. Listen to the conversation below.

Willie went on to say that Apollo High School is still in need of renovations and he feels that is something the students and staff should have. In 2016 the district asked voters to approve the building of a new Tech High School and renovations at Apollo. The new Tech passed while the Apollo renovations failed.

Apollo promoted Justin Skaallerud from Activities Director to Assistant Principal. That move was followed by the hiring of Jared Ellerson. Willie is happy to promote Justin and is excited about the hiring of Jared.