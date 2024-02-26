New Survey Delivered to Minnesota Farmers

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is asking Minnesota farmers to keep an eye out for a survey in the mail.

The annual pesticide and fertilizer survey focuses on best management practices for corn and soybean farmers. Officials say the data collected will help track awareness, adoption, and use of nitrogen and fertilizer practices to help guide education and research programs.

The survey has been sent to 7,600 Minnesota farmers from the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service, and farmers who have not completed the survey by March 15th will be contacted by phone.

The MDA is asking contacted farmers to return the surveys quickly, to continue to support the research and educational outreach of fertilizer and pesticide use.

Anyone with questions about the survey, or who wants to review past survey results, can visit the MDA website here.

