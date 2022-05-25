New Sauk Rapids Splash Pad, Playground Opening Soon

SAUK RAPIDS -- Kids and families will be happy about this. The new splash pad and playground in Lions Park in Sauk Rapids are getting ready to open.

City Administrator Ross Olson says they are just finishing up training and testing for the splash pad.

That baby is going to be on starting at 11:00 a.m. and go until 10:30 p.m. The reason why it's going a little past when the park closes is that it's dark and all of those jets have LED lights that are going to change colors. We want people coming over the bridge or going for a walk downtown to see that really cool water feature. It's not only a splash pad but it is also a water feature.

Meanwhile, the playground next to the splash pad is also close to being ready to use. Olson says the equipment has been installed and the flooring surface will be poured next week.

The new amenities in Lions Park are part of the larger project in both Lions and Southside Parks that was mostly completed last summer.