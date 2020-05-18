New Sartell Middle School Construction Wrapping Up [VIDEO]

SARTELL -- As the school year draws to an end, so does the construction inside the new Sartell Middle School.

Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says the bulk of the construction is done and now crews are putting in the finishing touches.

It's nice to be at this spot where we can start getting things taken care of.

The former high school building has been empty this year to allow for the renovations to take place to better fit needs for the district's 6th-8th graders.

He says they really wanted to design a place middle school students would be proud of.

We tried to make it feel that it was different, not just the old high school. That's why we have spaces like the Ice Caves, the Science rooms and the Media Center, it's to give them something different.

Some of the key focal points in the construction were a new secure front entry, media center, additional classrooms as well as new carpeting and paint throughout the building.

Schwiebert says while COVID-19 has put a wrinkle in the end of their school year, it did provide them a two week head start to move over classroom furniture.

It terms of chairs, desks, we have almost all of them in place. Teacher's desk will come once the school year wraps up.

With the middle school construction almost done, crews will head down the road to begin renovations inside the current middle school, which will become the new Riverview Intermediate School.

The old media space, the pool, the south gym, and the old woodshop area's are being remodeled. Then the rest of the building will get some new carpet and paint.

Schwiebert says while there is still many unknowns, they hope to have students back in the classroom come September.