New Record High for St. Cloud on Sunday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We have broken the record for the warmest day ever recorded in St. Cloud on October 1st.

The National Weather Service says as of 3:00 p.m. the temperature was officially 90 degrees at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

That breaks the old record for the date of 86 degrees which we hit twice in 1963 and in 1992.

The normal high for St. Cloud on October 1st is 64 degrees.

The dew point was also at 66 in St. Cloud at 3:00 p.m. pushing the heat index into the lower 90s.

Twin Cities In Motion, the organizers of the Twin Cities Marathon and 10 Miler, canceled both races early on Sunday due to the extreme heat conditions.

It was 89 degrees in Minneapolis as of 2:00 p.m.

The warm fall day just continues what has been a hot summer and fall in Minnesota. St. Cloud now has had 23 days in the 90s this year, including two in September.

Just one other time has St. Cloud ever had a 90-degree day in October on record, that happened back in 1953. It was 90 degrees on October 2nd, 1953.

Although it is hot and humid Sunday, a quick transition to fall-like weather returns Wednesday as our next system reaches the northern plains.

A couple of extremes on this date in weather history in Minnesota.

In 1999 one of the earliest significant snowfalls in Minnesota's history fell in a narrow track across southern Minnesota. Reported snowfall totals include 4.0 inches in Montgomery (Le Sueur County) and Northfield (Rice County), 3.8 inches in Springfield (Brown County), 3.0 inches in Vesta (Redwood County), and 2.8 inches in Mankato (Blue Earth County).

In 1989 high temperatures across central and southern Minnesota reached the 80's. Later in the day, a cold front would come through and drop the mercury to the 40's.

