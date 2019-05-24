New Ice Cream Business Peddling Into Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- You can get a fun summertime treat in and around downtown St. Cloud. Jupiter Moon Ice Cream is the creation of David Boyer and Megan Freas .

They've bought a trike to peddle their products around town.

Boyer says they'll offer four to six flavors on the cart with the basics like vanilla along with some more unique varieties.

Lemon poppy seed, a coconut key lime, coconut chocolate, salted caramel with truffles, some of the examples of what we have right now.

They say they'll also have at least one vegan option available.

Boyer says while the bike will be a great way for them to get started in the ice cream business, they would eventually like to open a storefront.

But right now a trike made the most sense both from sort of a financial point of view and also sort of a get rolling point of view. Also, it puts us in direct contact with people in the community.

Jupiter Moon Ice Cream is renting space at Mixin It Up Gluten Free Bakery in Sauk Rapids, using their commercial kitchen, to make their ice cream.

You'll be able to find them at Summertime By George every week, as well as at some of the larger events this summer in downtown St. Cloud.